OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Families have reported poor living conditions out of Star Motel and Lake Cecile Inn and Suites for months. Most recently a fire broke out Sunday night, something the State Fire Marshal is currently investigating.

During an Osceola County Commission meeting on Monday afternoon, the Building Department went through a laundry list of reasons detailing what makes the Star and Lake Cecile unsafe.

During that meeting we heard objections from a foreclosure attorney, and the motels’ business owner Teena Conley.

“We’re about to go into round two of corona. Where are you all putting all these people? I have 250 rooms that we can get up and running… I have already applied for the permits,” Conley said.

Osceola County commissioners voted unanimously to tear down the Star Motel and Lake Cecile Inn and Suites. The exception was Commissioner Peggy Choudhry, who was not present at the meeting.

“It’s got to be the owner that makes these decisions to fix up the problem and she’s been given more than ample time to do so,” Commissioner Cheryl Grieb said.

The demolition of the buildings will be scheduled by the county. There are hearings for February 1 and 2 regarding the ongoing foreclosure lawsuit of the two properties.