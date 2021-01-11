ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​The Buffalo Bills' first playoff win in 25 years has fans celebrating in all sorts of ways, and now, a Rochester donut shop has gotten in on the act.

When it comes to playoff football, there are usually no creampuffs. Donuts Delite has bucked that notion with a lineup of Bills-themed donuts. The creme-filled treats feature jerseys of players including Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, all immortalized in dough.

"We're kind of having fun with it," said Owner Nick Semeraro. "The Bills give us something to believe in, in a time where we're tired and worn out. First time in 25 years they have gone this far, so that's amazing."

Buffalo held off Indianapolis on Saturday, 27-24. The shop sold 7,000 Bills-themed donuts before Saturday’s playoff game. Up next is the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. Semeraro says there will be a new donut each week that the Bills keep winning.

"We’ll go ‘til they go," he said. "We’re in it for the long haul."