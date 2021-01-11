At least two U.S. Capitol Police officers have been suspended for their involvement in last Wednesday's attack at the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) confirmed Monday.

What You Need To Know At least two U.S. Capitol Police officers have been suspended for their involvement in last Wednesday's attack at the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) confirmed Monday



Ryan, who leads the U.S. House subcommittee that funds Capitol Police, said investigations are underway regarding the involvement and response to the riots by Capitol Police officers





Rep. Ryan confirmed there are between 10-15 investigations into Capitol Police officers related to Wednesday's attack





He did not disclose details of those investigations

Ryan leads the U.S. House subcommittee that funds Capitol Police. He said investigations are underway regarding the involvement and response to the riots by Capitol Police officers after one officer had taken selfies with some rioters, while another put a MAGA hat on and started directing rioters.​

Answering questions during a virtual media availability session regarding the aftermath of the riots at the Capitol last week, Ryan confirmed there are between 10-15 investigations into Capitol Police officers related to Wednesday's attack. He did not disclose details of those investigations.

Ryan said the Capitol Police interim chief is taking aggressive action within the department to find out if there was any help or coordination by officers during the event. There are also bipartisan conversations taking place among lawmakers about providing increased oversight of the Capitol Police, which is run by a board, Ryan confirmed.

He said lawmakers will have to make “a lot of changes around the structure of the buildings, the perimeters, the roles and responsibilities.”

Additional security measures are being taken for the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden, Ryan said. He said additional resources – including Secret Service and Park Police – will work with Capitol Police on the event.

“We will make sure Washington, D.C. is secure,” Ryan said.

On the memo sent to states regarding the potential for additional violence around the inauguration, the FBI released the following statement Monday evening:

“While our standard practice is to not comment on specific intelligence products, the FBI is supporting our state, local, and federal law enforcement partners with maintaining public safety in the communities we serve. Our efforts are focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals that are inciting violence and engaging in criminal activity. As we do in the normal course of business, we are gathering information to identify any potential threats and are sharing that information with our partners. The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Our focus is not on peaceful protesters, but on those threatening their safety and the safety of other citizens with violence and destruction of property."

Ryan said there will be a "significant number” of National Guard units in Washington for Inauguration Day. He said, while states are being generous with their National Guard resources, the National Guard response to D.C. is causing a “ripple effect” on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

.@RepTimRyan said at least two Capitol Police officers have been suspended for actions during Wednesday's Capitol attack.



One officer had taken selfies with some rioters; another put a #MAGA hat on and started directing rioters.



“The Capitol Police are looking at everybody..." — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) January 11, 2021

“This is also probably going to take away from some of the vaccine distribution," he said. “This is going to have a national impact.”

He said he will vote for the 25th Amendment resolution Tuesday, saying he feels it is necessary.

“I feel like that’s the cleanest way for us to get rid of the president and to reduce the imminent harm that he can cause," Ryan said. “We cannot, as members of Congress, set a precedent that a president of the United States can foment an insurrection with domestic terrorists here in our country…without any repercussions at all."

Ryan said he will also vote Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time.