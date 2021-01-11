ORLANDO, Fla. – Portillo’s, the restaurant chain known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, has announced an opening date for its first Orlando-area location.

The new restaurant, located in Lake Buena Vista at the O-Town West development near Disney World, is set to open March 2.

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence in Florida and be part of such an iconic community,” Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo said in a news release. “This new restaurant will allow us to bring Portillo’s to long-time fans and first-time guests in the Orlando area, as well as serve the many tourists in one of the country’s most popular destinations.”

In addition to Chicago-style hot dogs, the menu will include Italian beef sandwiches, burger and Portillo’s Famous Chocolate Cake. The Lake Buena Vista location will 7,800 square feet and feature double drive-thru lanes and two large covered outdoor patios.

Ahead of its opening, the restaurant is also hiring. Portillo’s, on average, hires about 150 employees for its new restaurants. Those interested in applying can visit portillos.com/careers.

This will be the third Portillo’s location in Florida. The company also has restaurants in Tampa and Brandon.