ORLANDO, Fla. — Three Orange County businesses received citations and 19 got warnings over a nine-day period that began on New Year’s Eve as the county continued its crackdown on establishments that fail to maintain coronavirus safety standards.

So-called compliance strike teams issued citations to 7-Eleven at 3000 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando; to Hank’s Crab Shack and Seafood in Orlando; and at The Florida Mall, a retail establishment in unincorporated Orange County, according to an Orange County government spreadsheet that details citations and warnings to businesses. At The Florida Mall, officials encountered two kiosk employees “not wearing masks while engaging customers,” according to a spreadsheet notation.

Through January 8, strike teams had issued $300 citations to more than two dozen restaurants, music/entertainment venues, retail businesses, personal services businesses, auto dealerships, auto repair shops, and convenience stores, according to the government spreadsheet.

Orange County initiated its strike teams in July. In early December, Mayor Jerry Demings signed an emergency executive order that gave the strike teams authority to fine businesses for not following basic safety guidelines.

The guidelines call for businesses to require employees to wear face coverings while indoors, to practice social distancing, and to post coronavirus safety guidance and markings.

Through January 8, strike teams visited 6,305 businesses and saw a 99% compliance rate, according to data from Orange County spokeswoman Kelly Finkelstein.