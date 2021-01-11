Ellen and her husband Michael co-own The Cellar.



"We never would have imagined we would have experienced anything like this. 2020 was certainly the hardest year of business," said Ellen Lanahan.



Their restaurant is one of many in town that's struggling.



"Trying to manage what we can and adjust what we need to, to make it through week by week," said Lanahan.



They've even had to cut down on staff.



"We usually employ 30, sometimes 32 employees, right now we're at 16, because of lack of business and lack of shifts available. But we still try to keep on as many people as we can, because supporting them is so important to us and many of them have families," said Lanahan.



Joe Carey is also a small business owner, of Carey's Brew House. He's seen a huge dip in customers.



"Business has been down about 50%, that seems to be across the board anywhere from 25-50," said Carey.



Now, a new grant from the state might relieve some of that stress. The Raising the NYS Bar Restaurant Recovery Fund is offering up to $5,000 per business. It applies to all New York State full service restaurants, but not franchises. You can't have had a revenue of more than $3 million in 2019, you had to be have been in business before March of 2019, and you have to prove the pandemic has created a financial strain. The money is meant to be reimbursable for things like PPE, social distancing signage, and improving outdoor dining.

Carey hopes to buy some outdoor heaters for his patio.



"We need to extend our season a little bit, make it a three season outside instead of one," he said.



"Anything meant to help small businesses and restaurants, we will apply for, because we have to make it through winter which is always the hardest time," said Lanahan.



Applications open January 11 for the Restaurant Recovery Fund. For more information, click here.