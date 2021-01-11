BELOIT, Wis. — One long-standing Rock County manufacturer is looking for dozens of workers.

Representatives with Fairbanks Morse say the company hopes to hire 50 or so new employees this new year.

"You feel connected, you feel like you're part of a bigger mission, which is connected to our national security, connected to the country," Fairbanks Morse CEO George Whittier said about the work done on the high-powered engines that stand the test of time.

"We take so much pride in what we do, and the products that we make mostly for the U.S. Navy," he said.

Despite the pandemic, the nearly two century old Beloit-based company shows no signs of slowing down.

"We're expanding and we're growing," Whittier said. “[...] A lot of those are going to be on the service side, it's a real big part of our mission, taking care of our customers expanding our reach.”

This month, Fairbanks Morse acquired the state-of-the-art motors company Ward Leonard. The purchase starts a whole new chapter for Fairbanks Morse and its future success.

"It [Ward Leonard] is a 125-year-old company. They're based in Connecticut, they're very well established, they're very well regarded in the U.S Navy, just as Fairbanks, so this is really a meeting of two very good companies that are going to have a chance to really grow together,” Whittier said.

Meanwhile, Fairbanks Morse officials plan to continue offering compelling benefits and perks to its employees.

"We have a great tuition reimbursement program. We have a fantastic 401K program as well, we are very competitive on the healthcare and other benefits," Whittier said. "But one of the big things about working with Fairbanks is the culture, the people you're going to work with that pride, that patriotism, that goes with the mission that we have. It's exciting and people that get here, they really feel like they're part of the family, and you don't get that a lot of other companies.”

Employees also get bragging rights; one Hollywood host loves the Fairbanks Morse legacy.

"Jay Leno is a wonderful fan of Fairbanks, he's got a big garage with I think hundreds of cars and yet at the same time, still in his garage is one of our engines," Whittier said.

But most Fairbanks Morse engines don't stay in garages, they serve out on the high seas, in high danger scenarios.

"There's no room for error. And so, we take a lot of pride in what we do and we're really excited about what 2021 has for the future," Whittier said.

Fairbanks Morse also makes power generation for nuclear standby, and commercial power applications. You can learn more about those 50 jobs at

https://www.fairbanksmorse.com/careers​.