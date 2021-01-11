RALEIGH, N.C. – A brand new venture in the City of Oaks featuring primarily Black business owners is taking off.

“Black Friday Market” is a store for multiple small businesses that do not have a physical store front. The store features everything from food and toiletries to art and clothing.

In the first two weeks the store has been open, they’ve sold more than $25,000 worth of products. The team didn’t a have huge goal for sales, other than to break even, which they obviously did. Team members say they are proud and excited for the future.

“The foot traffic downtown is amazing,” said executive director Jasmine Bullock. “We have people coming in from TikTok, everything. So it is definitely crazy in here. We don’t really get a break, but we enjoy what we do so,” said Jasmine bullock, executive director.