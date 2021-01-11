OCOEE, Fla. — Senator Linda Stewart is hoping to pass legislation which would regulate 3D printed firearms.

As technology continues to get better over time, so has the recent developments of 3D printers. Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) became readily available for the general public in 2009.

3D printers can make nearly anything nowadays – items like furniture, tools, toys and even guns.

“Architects use them," Senator Linda Stewart began to detail. "They are used in the arts, but they should not be used in producing guns.”

Marc Bernstein is the owner of Orlando FFL, a gun shop in Ocoee. He said the thought of 3D printed guns becoming an issue in the gun industry is being over blown.

“It’s being super exaggerated," Marc Bernstein owner of Orlando FFL said. "There is already a law and act from 1968 that allows you as a personal civilian to make your own firearm.”

Part of what Stewart’s initiative includes is requiring any 3D printed gun to have a minimum of four ounces of metal in it – so those printed guns can be picked up by metal detectors at places like airports or schools.

Bernstein doesn’t think that’s an issue, since real guns need quality components.

Some guns sold in Orlando FFL have a frame made of plastic. Inside the gun there's multiple metal components. According to Bernstein, these are the necessary components for a firearm to be deemed reliable



"For this to be a firearm that actually works that a guns man would feel comfortable with you have to have these components right," Bernstein said. "A plastic gun can’t have all plastic.”

While at Orlando FFL, Bernstein weighed the key components of a hand gun needed to fire a bullet from a gun. The scale shows the weight is over 4 ounces. Another reason the gun industry doesn’t take 3D printed guns seriously now is because of the most important missing element.

“A lot of people don’t realize that you can’t sell them," Bernstein says. "They will come in and say they want to trade it in and we will realize there is no serial number on it basically telling them, per ATF guidelines, we cannot take this fire arm in to our store, can’t even have it in the store and ask them to take it and move on.”

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office they have had no reported incidents including a 3D printed gun. Still, Senator Stewart wants to get any of these untraceable guns off streets.

“We are asking people if you have a 3D gun that you have already made and it doesn’t have the metal in it we are asking to please turn them in,” Stewart says.

Stewart hopes that SB 372 can get in front of a committee soon.

If passed, violators would have to destroy or relinquish their weapons and could face a 3rd degree felony.