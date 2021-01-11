Even Florida’s wildlife can’t escape the ugly effects of the current U.S. political climate.

Somebody on Sunday found a manatee swimming in Citrus County with “Trump” carved on its back, the Citrus County Chronicle reports on its website.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, or USFWS, seeks information on the harassment of the manatee in the Homosassa River, the report says.

A spokeswoman for USFWS told Spectrum News that she was seeking more information on the case.

It’s not clear from a USFWS video whether the carving was deep or superficial. Yet the investigating officer said harassment of a manatee, which the U.S. classifies as endangered, is a federal offense that includes a maximum fine of $50,000 and up to a year in federal prison, the Chronicle reports.

The Center for Biological Diversity, a national, nonprofit conservation organization, on Monday announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction for what it called “cruel and illegal” mutilation of the manatee.

"It's heartbreaking that this manatee was subjected to this vile, criminal act," Jaclyn Lopez, the organization’s Florida director, said in a news release.

In 2012, a St. Petersburg woman who had been photographed riding a manatee in Fort De Soto Park was arrested and charged with violating the Florida Manatee Sanctuary Act.

The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation says manatees tend to stay anywhere where vegetation flourishes, such as Citrus County’s slow-moving riverbeds. That makes them accessible to swimmers and boaters, whose propellers kill, injure and leave lasting marks on these gentle, giant mammals.

The USFWS asks anyone with knowledge of the incident to call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-FWCC (3922), the Citrus County Chronicle reports.