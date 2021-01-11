CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. – Farmer's markets have become more popular throughout 2020. This means that last year was an exceptionally good year for small farm owners. Joe and Rachel Shenk have owned Shenk Family Farm since 2017. It takes a lot of hard work and long hours, but the farm is something they are committed to and passionate about.

“We honestly got into it because of the lifestyle and because we could do it together as a family. We love being outside, we love animals, we love the fresh air. But now, it's just become like really meaningful in a way that we're providing sustenance for people. We're providing food and nourishment for our community in a way that we feel good about,” says Rachel Shenk.



The Shenks own a pasture-based farm where they raise pigs and chickens and gather eggs to sell at various farmer's markets in the area. When COVID-19 shut down many businesses, they were worried that their newly expanded farm was going to suffer. However, they were pleasantly surprised when farmer's markets were labeled essential, leading to business that grew beyond their expectations.



Although things have leveled out since the beginning of the pandemic, the Shenks are still seeing 30% to 40% more sales than last year. There’s been a big increase in online sales and local pick-ups. Farmer's markets have been especially busy with people who are happy to be outside away from coronavirus. It is possible that people feel safer shopping outdoors where they know exactly where their food is coming from rather than visiting a busy grocery store where the food passes through many hands before being bought by the consumer.



“We're not doctors, we're farmers,” says Joe Shenk. “But, it's important for people to just know that they have options in making informed decisions about their food and where they get it and those types of things.”



With the push to shop local and support small businesses during this difficult financial year, farmer's markets have become the perfect option for many shoppers. The Shenks' next farmers market is on January 16 in Beaufort, North Carolina. You can visit their website for more details on their products.