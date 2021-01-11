Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf will step down from his position Monday evening, just days after criticizing President Donald Trump over the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Wolf said in a message to staff that he would step down at 11:59 p.m. Monday, even though he had earlier said he planned to remain in his job. He said Pete Gaynor, who ran the Federal Emergency Management Agency, would become the acting homeland security secretary.

In a letter to colleagues obtained by multiple outlets, Wolf said "recent events" led him to make his decision.

"I am saddened to take this step, as it was my intention to serve the Department until the end of this Administration," Wolf reportedly wrote. "Unfortunately, this action is warranted by recent events, including the ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority as Acting Secretary. These events and concerns increasingly serve to divert attention and resources away from the important work of the Department in this critical time of a transition of power."

The resignation comes a day before Trump is set to visit the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Last week, Wolf asked Trump and all elected officials to “strongly condemn the violence” that took place at the Capitol. Five people died, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

Wolf said he has condemned violence on both sides of the political aisle, specifically directed at law enforcement. He tweeted “we now see some supporters of the President using violence as a means to achieve political ends” and called that unacceptable.

Earlier Monday, Wolf authorized the National Special Security Event (NSSE) period for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration to begin on Wednesday, Jan. 13 instead of Tuesday, Jan. 19, as originally intended.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.