The some 1,300 cows at Reyncrest Farm go through 50 pounds each of food a day. That's just the beginning of how milk gets from here to your table.

Each cow also drinks a bathtub's worth of water a day, and lots of head rubs are needed, too.

"I love working with cows, it's something I grew up with," Kelly Reynolds, a third generation dairy farmer at Reyncrest Farm said. "I think they are just amazing creatures."

Reynolds says it’s a 24/7 365 day operation. So, it’s a labor of love for anyone who works here.

"Even though the world might be going crazy, our cows are still giving birth,” Reynolds smiled.

Reynolds says roughly five calves are born a day.

“The crops are still growing in the fields,” she added.

There are 2,400 acres of hay and corn grown to feed the herd. The cows are milked three times a day.

"Every eight hours they know it's time to do their job," Reynolds said.

It's a quick process where workers clean and sanitize the udders, and then hook them up to a milking machine.

"It's a soft pulsation that brings the milk out of the udder," Reynolds explained.

The milk then goes into 7,000 gallon storage tanks. Twice a day it's picked up and taken to Upstate Niagara Cooperative in Buffalo where it’s processed and then sent the coolers at your grocery store. It's on those shelves in just 48 hours.

The pandemic put in a kink in their supply chain, but Reynolds says thankfully they never had to dump milk. Great news considering the good it does for our bodies!

"Now more than ever people are trying to stay healthy and well, so milk is a great source of vitamins and minerals," Reynolds said. "Those include calcium, vitamin D and protein."

That's just three of nine Reynolds says.

So, drink up Buffalo. Three cups a day is the suggested dietary guideline. They'll be here making sure there's no shortage in supply.

If you and your family want to go on a virtual tour of a farm anytime, just click here.