Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, a Democrat from New Jersey, announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19, and believes that she was exposed while in protective isolation during the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Following the events of Wednesday, including sheltering with several colleagues who refused to wear masks, I decided to take a Covid test.



"Following the events of Wednesday, including sheltering with several colleagues who refused to wear masks, I decided to take a Covid test," she wrote on Twitter. "I have tested positive."

"I am home resting at this time. While I am experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, I remain in good spirits and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents," she added.

Watson Coleman was among dozens of lawmakers whisked to a secure location when pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol. A press release from her office on Monday notes that “a number of members within the space ignored instructions to wear masks.”

The 75-year-old Congresswoman already received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. In 2018, Watson Coleman had a small, cancerous spot removed from one of her lungs in 2018, but was declared cancer-free following treatment.

The Capitol’s attending physician notified all lawmakers Sunday of the virus exposure and urged them to be tested. Dr. Brian Moynihan wrote that “many members of the House community were in protective isolation in the large room — some for several hours” on Wednesday. He said “individuals may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection.”

Some members of Congress huddled for hours in the large room, while others were there for a shorter period.

Some lawmakers and staff were furious after video surfaced of Republican lawmakers not wearing their masks in the room during lockdown.

Newly elected Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a presidential ally aligned with a pro-Trump conspiracy group, was among those Republicans not wearing masks.

