PGA of America announced Sunday that it would be pulling the 2022 Championship from Trump Bedminster over concerns it could damage the organization.

"It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster will be detrimental to the PGA of America brand and would put at risk the PGA's ability to deliver our many programs and sustain the longevity of our mission," PGA of America President Jim Richerson said in a video statement. "Our board has thus made the decision to exercise our right to terminate the contract to hold the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster."

"It was a decision made to ensure that PGA of America and the PGA professionals can continue to lead and grow our great game for decades to come," Richerson added.

While Richerson did not go into further detail as to why holding the PGA Championship at President Donald Trump's New Jersey golf course would be a detriment to the organization, the announcement came only days after a violent mob of Trump supporters laid seige to the U.S. Capitol as Congress worked to certify Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

The confrontations at the Capitol have resulted in five deaths and scores of arrests across the country.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced Democrats' intention to impeach Trump for a second time if Vice President Mike Pence does not respond to calls to invoke the 25th Amendment within 24 hours.

PGA of America did not immediately say where the 2022 Championship will be moved to.