WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Small businesses are getting another shot at federal dollars on Monday with a new relief bill that puts $284 billion into the Paycheck Protection Program.

“I applied last time around and didn’t get it,” said Annette Parrish, a small business owner in Winter Haven. “By the time I heard back from them they told me all the funds had been allocated out."

The first Paycheck Protection Loan was offered in March of 2020. Reports show those funds ran out in 13 days. Parrish feels she and other small business owners weren’t given a chance.

“After looking and seeing all the bigger companies that got the money, I’m sure they could have found money to squeeze the little people like me and others in,” said Parrish.

The new relief bill approved a total of 900 billion dollars in aid and this time around small-owned minority businesses are at the front of the line.

“I’m glad they are giving us a few days ahead of when the big businesses apply,” said Parrish. “I am prepared and ready to go in the morning at the first crack at this application.”

The program was initially limited to payroll expenses but the new PPP funding can also be spent on a range of new expenses, including operations expenditures, property damage costs and supplier costs. ​