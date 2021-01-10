The focus in Florida is the push to get seniors vaccinated.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made it the focus of his press conference in Bay County Sunday morning.

Starting Monday Orlando Health will allow seniors 65 and up to make appointments at six locations in Orange, Lake and Osceola counties.

Orlando Health Emergency Room – Lake Mary, 380 Rinehart Rd., Lake Mary, FL 32746

Orlando Health Medical Pavilion – Summerport, 5151 Winter Garden Vineland Rd., Windermere, FL 34787

Orlando Health – Health Central Park – Winter Garden, 411 N. Dillard St., Winter Garden, FL 34787

Orlando Health Medical Pavilion – St. Cloud, 1330 Budinger Ave., St. Cloud, FL 34769

Orlando Health Heart & Vascular Institute – Downtown Orlando, 1222 S. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32806

Orlando Health South Lake Hospital Emergency Room – Blue Cedar, 22316 US Highway 27, Leesburg, FL 34748

It’s part of an expansion to its vaccine distribution program. Leaders said due to limited supply, scheduling information will be communicated directly to those eligible through a randomization process.

“Sixty five and plus, that where it has to be," DeSantis said. "And going around that is not what we are looking for."

He spoke at a senior care facility in Bay County, explaining why the elderly need to be prioritized.

“This virus has been more deadly to elderly than the middle aged, so focusing on 65-plus, that is the best thing we can do to reduce morbidity and mortality,” DeSantis said.

Statistics from the Florida Department of Health show more than 235,000 seniors have already received their first dose. Of those, 133,000 are in the 65-74 year old range.

DeSantis said he and other officials are hoping next week the state will get 250,000 more vaccines, and are working with hospitals, Publix and other locations to get the vaccines administered.

“We know who is doing it well we know where to put the vaccine," DeSantis said.