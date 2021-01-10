Chocolate is a popular topping at Y&E Creations, a new store in the Galleria Mall in Middletown that's filled with sugary goodness.



Owners Eduardo Amezcua and his wife Yolanda say opening the store at this time was not an easy decision, but they don’t regret it. Business continues inside the mall, and because of that, they see a healthy stream of customers coming in each day. The store specializes in miniature donuts.



"Our customers have been great. We’ve been very well received. Good feedback from them," said Amezcua.



Word of mouth, he said, has really helped to attract customers as well. A local mom spread the word on Facebook, and, as they say, the rest is history.



"She’s part of an Orange County Mom group. We thank them a lot. Thanks to them, we’ve been getting a lot of new customers. We’re very appreciative," he said.



Daily operation is managed by the family. Both mom and dad and their three kids, Valeria, Camila & Cesar, ensure things run smoothly. They’re now preparing for what they expect will be a boost in business ahead of Valentine’s Day in February, and Cesar said he’s glad to be part of that process.



"The best part about the business is that we all create a bigger bond for all of us. We love to see customers happy when they eat our delicious donuts," he said.



Eduardo said, for him, outside of building a business from the ground up, it’s important to him that his kids are involved in every aspect of the operation, teaching them the value of ownership, good finances, and coming together to create something good and meaningful for all who will enjoy it.



"We used all of our collective ideas to come up with the concept, setup, pricing, the creation of the donuts. Everything. So it’s been a whole great experience and we hope they can take this and grow it to even a bigger level," he said.