CINCINNATI — After months without major studio releases, movie theaters aired their first blockbusters during the holiday season.

While they’re still not seeing pre-pandemic crowds, a locally-owned Cincinnati theater chain reported they’re slowly getting back to work.

Mariemont, Kenwood, and Esquire Theaters have been under local ownership since the 1930s, when the first of the three theaters opened in Cincinnati.

What You Need To Know The holiday season brought the first major blockbusters to theaters



Movie theaters could open in the summer but some chose not to without mainstream films to air



Kenwood, Mariemont, and Esquire are small independent theaters



Those small theaters needed diverse revenue streams to stay afloat

Those who go into any of the theaters today will be greeted by familiar sounds and smells. The popcorn is popping, all of their theaters are in use, and the box office is buzzing, but they’ll likely see fewer people, plastic panels, and signs reminding visitors to social distance and wear masks.

Julianne Reisenfeld, vice president of operations, said it’s been that way since the summer when the theater opened back up. Before then, Reisenfeld said the theaters relied on concession sales and pre-orders to keep employees on payroll.

“We had drive-up sales where you could get candy and then our mega bags of popcorn,” she said.

Each of those mega bags came with a coupon for a buy-one-get-one ticket once customers were ready to come back. To come back though, they needed something to see.

“A lot of the art house and mainstream, they pushed their release dates either to the end of the year or into 2021,” Reisenfeld said.

While Ohio restrictions were lifted and theaters could open in the summer with limited capacity, Reisenfeld said they only had a few new releases to air.

Her theaters chose to add to that by renting out theaters for private screenings, allowing patrons to bring in their own DVDs to watch on the big screen.

Everyone in attendance had to follow mask and social distancing guidelines.

“We’ve kind of cut them in half. So our largest theater here holds 221, so right now it’s cut down to 107,” she said.

Every other row is blocked off in each of the theaters, but without a big draw, Reisenfeld said most seats sit empty anyway.

December brought buzz back to the box office with new mainstream releases like Wonder Woman 1984 and News of the Worl” opening on screens across the country, but that meant small theaters like Mariemont, Kenwood, and Esquire had to compete with large national chains as well as streaming services.

Nearly every Ohio theater is back open, now, so Reisenfeld hopes the personal touch of her small theaters can serve as enough of a draw to bring people in. She’s also hoping take-home popcorn and retail sales can supplement their revenue enough to keep customers interested and their employees busy.

“Movies in general have gone through lulls before, but honestly movie-going is such a communal experience,” she said. “People want that experience in joining in with movie-goers and watching their film and having their popcorn, so there are people that really enjoy that and I think that resurgence will just continue.”

In the end, she said it will take more movies coming to theaters to keep her business afloat.

“Hopefully on a more consistent basis,” she said. “That’s the number one thing.”

Right now, she said she doesn’t know when the next blockbuster release will be, but she’s hoping for a surge in the spring when Marvel films are traditionally released or Oscar nominations come out.