CLINTON, Mass. - Michael Saffron and Adam Sanborn got the idea for New England Straw after a trip to Aruba.

"A couple years ago there weren't paper straws [in Aruba]. There were a bunch of paper straws last time I wen​t. So we just looked in New England, didn't notice any paper straw companies and thought we could take the initiative to make our own," Saffron, co-owner of New England Straw, said.

The two Worcester men bought a paper straw machine and rented a warehouse in Clinton. They’ve made about 50,000 paper straws in the year they've been operating.



Fellow co-owner Sanborn said, "It’s just kind of a fun thing to do and it's just something different. We kind of started just to see if we could kind of quit our 9 to 5."

But starting a business right before the pandemic has made their plan difficult.



Saffron said, “It's tough right now during the pandemic. A lot of restaurants have cut back. I mean I don't know if they can justify paper straws when they're laying off employees because of the regulations they have but before the pandemic a lot of people were interested in them. I think once the pandemic comes to an end, paper straws are going to take off.”

Some US cities along the coastline have banned or restricted the use of plastic straws, since they aren’t biodegradable. In the past, Massachusetts lawmakers introduced similar bills.



Saffron said, "Moving toward a world where there’s less pollution on beaches and less sea life that is be affected by plastic pollution. I think everyone is on board.”

And although the pandemic hasn’t helped the duo make as many sales as they would like, they say it has given them time to perfect their craft.

For more information, visit www.newenglandstraw.com.