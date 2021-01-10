When you go to the Sibley Square Building in downtown Rochester, you'll find a variety of new food vendors ready to serve you affordable food.

Construction of the Mercantile on Main food hall is finished and it officially opens Monday. There's a variety of options, including a sandwich shop and Indian food. Some food vendors have already been serving their customers. The goal behind the project was to give people affordable and healthy food options downtown.

"It started with this idea that we believe that there was a need for a place in downtown Rochester that had fast, convenient, fast, and affordable food," said Ken Greene, one of the founders of Mercantile on Main.

With 2020 having been such a challenging year, many are happy to see the project finally come to fruition in 2021.