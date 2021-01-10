Apple has removed Parler, the social media platform popular with conservatives, from its app store, following a 24-hour ultimatum to implement a moderation plan on its platform in the wake of the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

The news was first reported by The New York Times.

“We have always supported diverse points of view being represented on the App Store, but there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity,” Apple said in a statement. “Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety. We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues.”

The news that Apple was threatening to remove Parler was first reported by Buzzfeed News.

Apple told Parler executives in an email Friday it got complaints the app was being used to “plan and facilitate yet further illegal and dangerous activities.”

Parler CEO John Matze complained on his site of being scapegoated: “Standards not applied to Twitter, Facebook or even Apple themselves, apply to Parler.”

Matze added that he “won’t cave to politically motivated companies and those authoritarians who hate free speech.”

Google removed Parler from its app store on Friday.

“We’re aware of continued posting in the Parler app that seeks to incite ongoing violence in the US,” Google said in a statement. “We recognize that there can be reasonable debate about content policies and that it can be difficult for apps to immediately remove all violative content, but for us to distribute an app through Google Play, we do require that apps implement robust moderation for egregious content.”

Losing access to the app stores of Google and Apple – whose operating systems power hundreds of millions of smartphones – severely limits Parler’s reach, though it will continue to be accessible via web browser.

The removal comes in the wake of the violent riot at the Capitol by a violent mob of Trump supporters, which left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.