KENT — The Water Street Tavern is a college town sports bar in Kent that has been suffering since the pandemic began.

What You Need To Know Water Street Tavern in Kent was given $20,000 from the Barstool Sports Fund



The Fund gives money to small businesses for the duration of the pandemic In two weeks the fund has raised over $20 million

"Everything that my business is based on which makes it fun and successful all of the restrictions put upon us makes the business pretty much obsolete," said Water Street Tavern owner Mike Beder.

After nearly 20 years of business, Beder knew he had to do something to keep the bar's doors open. And because of a nationwide sports blog, he's getting some much-needed help.

"Between a 10 o'clock cut off for alcohol sales, social distancing, inability to walk around the place with a drink and the isolated nature of it, it's devastating."

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy took to social media to voice his concerns for small restaurants and bars.

"The point of my rant was I don't know how you expect these small businesses, bars, restaurants to survive because you're not letting them do what they do earn their livelihood. And they're also getting no money really from the government," Portnoy said.

Portnoy was challenged to put his money where his mouth is and in two weeks he's has raised over $20 million dollars to provide grants to small businesses.

"So I started this fund, the barstool fund. I put $500,000 of my own money into it and I said, 'Hey if your small business is struggling contact us as well as reach out to our fan base and friends that I may have and said donate to this cause.'"

Because of the fund, almost 100 businesses have been given funds to help stay open.

Beder received $20,000 for his tavern.

The money will help Beder cover his rent, insurance, utilities and more through the duration of the pandemic.

"It's peace of mind. It's just knowing that no matter what happens that we're going to be covered. And one of the greatest messages I ever got to send was right after I found out we were recipients and I was able to text my manager at the bar and say, 'Hey, you know with this barstool fund coming in we're going to be able to expand hours and get everyone some more work.'"

Portnoy said the selected businesses will receive the money directly into their accounts within 72 hours.

He also said they can continue to get the funds monthly until the pandemic is over.

Barstool sports is still accepting donations to continue supporting small businesses.​​