PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The man seen carrying a lectern from Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office Wednesday during riots at the U.S. Capitol has been arrested in Pinellas County.

Adam Christian Johnson, 36, of Parrish has been identified as the man carrying a U.S. House lectern during a pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol.

What You Need To Know Adam Christian Johnson, 36, of Parrish (Manatee County) has been arrested





Johnson was seen carrying lectern from Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office Wednesday during riots at the U.S. Capitol



Arrested Friday night in Pinellas County, Johnson is being held on federal warrant

He was arrested Friday night in Pinellas County.

According to jail records, he is being held on a federal warrant.

The Justice Department announced charges for 15 more people Friday in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

More than 80 people have been charged and 55 others are being pursued in connection with Wednesday’s siege of the Capitol, which came as Congress was convened to certify Joe Biden’s Electoral College win over President Donald Trump, who falsely claimed there was widespread voter fraud. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer died as a result of the riot.

“We are far from done. The rioting and destruction we saw will not be tolerated by the FBI,” said Steven M. D'Antuono, assistant director of the FBI’s field office in Washington, D.C.

D'Antuono said agents from all 56 FBI field offices nationwide are involved in tracking down suspects.