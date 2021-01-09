ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - We're now more than one week into the new year, and coronavirus case numbers are continuing to climb across the sunshine state as well as in Orange County.

It's been a record start to the new year and not in a good way.

Orange County on Thursday marked a grim milestone, recording 1,427 new cases of coronavirus - its highest single-day case count since the pandemic began.

“The 14-day rolling positivity rate is now 13.2 percent. You’ve heard us say before that when we’re under that 10 percent bar, we believe we have done a better job at successfully containing the virus. Now that we’re over the double digits at this point, that is concerning to me,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

Statewide, more than 19,000 new cases were counted Thursday, the fourth day in a row that cases reported by the state were more than 15,000.

As health leaders urge people to social distance and wear masks to stop further spread of coronavirus, county leaders too are working to beat COVID-19 through vaccinations, inoculating thousands of Orange County residents every day at the Orange County Convention Center.

They’ve vaccinated more than 35,000 residents in the county so far, 2.9-percent of Orange County’s population but thousands more are anxiously awaiting their turn.

“Please be patient with the process. We’re at, somewhat at the mercy of the state of Florida in the number of doses the state receives. The governor and the state controls the distribution of any vaccine coming into our state,” Mayor Demings said.

The county has requested 40,000 additional doses of vaccine from the state - 20,000 from Pfizer and 20,000 from Moderna - and they expect those to likely be sent to the county next week, according to Demings. But, he stressed, the county could handle far more if the supply from the state and federal government allows, having bought freezers to house hundreds of thousands of doses of vaccine if and when that time arrives.

While the vaccine is giving many hope that an end to this pandemic is in sight, experts warn that day is a ways off. As coronavirus continues to spread, free testing sites including Barnett Park and the Orange County Convention Center open up at 9 a.m. every day to meet that demand.