Mel Mitchell runs 321 Workout, where he trains local athletes all over the Space Coast. The former Rockledge native and NFL player hopes to instill skills and confidence into dozens of players looking to improve their game on the next level.

"I'm a firm believer in applied metrics, speed agility, power, and strength-training exercises," Mitchell said. "Different techniques to add into their toolbox."

But days before Christmas, there was a setback.

Mitchell had just gotten home after a long overnight holiday shift as a UPS supervisor. Instead of taking all the equipment he provides the youths for their training to his storage unit, he left them in the bed of his truck — $2,000 of it.

"Came out on Sunday morning to an empty truck," Mitchell said. "You feel a little disrespected, sucker-punched in the gut."

Mitchell was angry but still wanted to be a positive example for his kids.

He posted on social media about the theft, but what happened after that he didn't expect.

"With the community support that we sometimes doubt, they rallied around me, and I was able to bounce back very quickly," Mitchell said.

Other coaches let him borrow equipment. A fundraiser netted $2,000 to buy new equipment.

Mitchell was overjoyed, but he said he also hopes this becomes a life lesson for the thieves.

"If it's not yours, don't take it," he said.

Tryouts for Mitchell's tournament football team are Saturday at Viera Regional Park.​