Restaurants have been one of the businesses hardest hit throughout the pandemic. The longest running restaurant in Catskill, La Conca D'Oro, is one of them.

"People have been amazing but there’s just only so much you can do," said Cheryl Bergendorff, owner of La Conca D'Oro.

But some restaurants and other businesses, including La Conca D'Oro, are getting some relief thanks to an unlikely source: The Barstool Fund.

The sports and entertainment website's CEO Dave Portnoy set up the fund around the holidays to ask people for help in saving local businesses, and it worked. He's raised over $20 million in just a few weeks, and so far, has donated to nearly 100 businesses.

Bergendorff has owned La Conca D’Oro for the last 24 years. Some of her employees have worked there longer than it’s been hers, and she grew up coming to the restaurant with her family.

"I couldn’t pay the bills anymore, and I just, I hadn’t paid the electric bill at all during COVID. I just couldn't," Bergendorff said. "And everything just kept stacking up."

About a week into the pandemic, Bergendorff says her friend stopped by with a computer. His daughter had set up a website so she could take online orders. La Conca D’oro is offering online ordering, curbside pickup and delivery for the first time in its history, but it's not enough.

"I’d never had a computer system, like, we learned how to keep going, but it’s not the same, and my employees — it’s not busy enough," Bergendorff said.

So just before Christmas, her daughter sent a note to the Barstool Fund about what was going on.

"Because she knew how bad things are, and I live upstairs. She grew up, up there," Bergendorff said.

On Christmas Eve, Bergendorff says she received an email asking for a video in the next 24 hours. Her daughter encouraged her to send one.

"Christmas Day, she’s like, ‘We've got to make a video,’" Bergendorff said. "So, I’m cooking dinner and we’re closed, we made this video. I’m crying in it because actually talking about how bad things are, you never talk about things out loud. And I was like, ‘Send it, nobody’s gonna look it.’"

But she was wrong. One of her longtime waitresses kept telling her she had been working hard and would get a Christmas miracle, and she was right. The next morning, Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy FaceTimed her.

"They’ve given me a chance to keep going. I’m so grateful to all the people who’ve donated," Bergendorff said.

One of the donors is Frank Scavio, owner of Paesan’s Pizza, with five locations in the Capital Region. But he wasn't always in that position. In fact, he says he was just a few weeks away from needing to ask for help, and very easily could've been a business asking Barstool Fund for support.

"Between all the locations, we were down about $40,000-$50,000 a week in sales, and we could’ve been down close to $2.5 million if it wasn’t for him," Scavio said.

Him? Scavio’s talking about Dave Portnoy, too.

Worried about laying off employees and keeping his family’s business open, he sent Portnoy pizza back in March and made a bunch of videos on social media in hopes he’d review it. The first time, Portnoy's freezer broke and the pizza went bad, so Scavio sent more. On a Friday in mid-April, Portnoy's review hit YouTube.

That night, Scavio says he had a line out the door and had sold out of his frozen pizzas, both in his shops, as well as at local supermarkets.

"I was just trying to drum up business and get people through the door, and next thing you know, we started getting messages, ‘Hey can you ship to my house? I live in Florida. I miss New York pizza. I just saw you on Portnoy — I live in California.’ I went, ‘Sure, how many can I get?,’ and it just went bananas," Scavio said.

Scavio says thanks to the Barstool review, not only is their local business booming, but he’s added staff and a whole frozen shipping business to Paesan’s. As a result, he and his brothers were able to donate $10,000 to the Barstool Fund.

"To watch these staples in our community that have been here for decades... I felt a little guilt, like what can we do for my neighbors? Because what’s the point of me being successful if the people around me are not?" Scavio said.

Now, he says he’ll help however he can.

"I’m in debt to him. If he calls, one ring, I’m there for him, whatever he needs. I’ll donate again. Whatever he needs us to do, we’ll be there," Scavio said.

Bergendorff shares the same sentiment.

"He saved my life. I’m so grateful to him, and I can’t say enough," Bergendorff said. "I’ve probably cried almost every day between watching the videos of other people he’s helped and … I don’t really think it’s sunk in yet."

The Barstool Fund is continuing to try to help businesses all across the U.S. and here at home in New York. To donate, visit here.

Spectrum News reached out to Barstool for an interview with Portnoy about these success stories and was told they would let us know if they could make an interview work. We haven't heard back yet.

Restaurants have been impacted immeasurably throughout the pandemic and many are having trouble staying afloat. Now @BarstoolFund is hoping to change that. pic.twitter.com/UavQj0zrpR — Erika Leigh (@_ErikaLeigh) January 8, 2021