MADISON, Wis. — Breakfast at the Dairy Land Family Restaurant in Madison is a weekly family affair for the Bentheimers.

“We come here every weekend,” said Amy Bentheimer as she enjoyed her eggs and potatoes Saturday morning.

To her family, eating and spending money at local restaurants is important, especially during the pandemic.

“I could go to Denny’s or something, but this is really more important to stay here in our community,” Bentheimer said.

The Madison-area restaurant has been serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner for 35 years.

2020 was the hardest.

“The hardest thing was the closing back in March,” said Vasto Zyteja, owner of Dairy Land Family Restaurant. "We were closed for a couple of months until May 27.”

Even though dining in is now allowed, capacity restrictions mean fewer people are allowed in at a time, which hurts the business and its employees.

“We haven’t had to cut anybody yet,” Zyteja said. "We’ll continue to do that. That’s our first priority: To keep everybody on and have some income for their families.”

On the flip side, J&B’s Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill in Milwaukee has been forced to let people go because of the financial hit it's taken.

“At least 12 employees are gone, that definitely need that money,” said Bob Schindel, owner.

Sales were down 60 - 65% last year, according to Schindel. Not having fans in the stands for Brewers games hurt business a lot.

That dip in sales makes it hard to stay in business, especially when there hasn’t been much help given to the restaurant industry.

Last month, Schindel and his friends saw Barstool Sports’ founder Dave Portnoy started a fundraiser to help small businesses.

It’s called the "Barstool Fund."

“Within a week, Dave Portnoy FaceTimed me, and then here we go,” Schindel said.

Dairy Land Family Restaurant did the same thing. They put together a video and also got help from the fund. They haven’t received their money just yet.

“We don’t know exactly the amount, but like I said whatever the amount is will be a big help at this time,” Zyteja said.

Schindel wouldn’t disclose how much his restaurant received.

So far, the Barstool Fund has raised more than $20 million and has helped nearly 100 small businesses across the country.

Big names are also starting to donate to the fund.

Green Bay Packers’ Quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced Friday night he’d be matching Portnoy’s $500,000 donation.

“It’s great to see somebody in our state step up like that, whether it’s NFL, NBA, MLB,” Schindel said. "Obviously he cares about our state and he’s doing a great thing. He’s helping somebody out, somewhere.”

That money will help small businesses in more ways than one.

“Loans, mortgages, payroll,” Schindel noted. “That’s what we need funding with and help with.”

Now that they’ve got some much-needed relief, they’re hoping 2021 won’t be as rough.

Two other restaurants in Wisconsin have benefitted from the Barstool Fund: Gray Brewing in Janesville, and Abbey Bar in De Pere.

You can contribute to the Barstool Fund, here.