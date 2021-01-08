In his first Twitter post since the social media company suspended his account, President Donald Trump posted a video condemning the pro-Trump mob that occupied and vandalized the U.S. Capitol, and acknowledged the fact that a new administration will be entering the White House on Jan. 20, without ever once mentioning President-elect Joe Biden by name.

Trump’s acknowledgment came after a day of chaos and destruction on Capitol Hill as a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol and unleashed unprecedented scenes of mayhem in hopes of halting the peaceful transition of power.

In the video message, Trump says that now that Congress has certified the results of the election, the “new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20."

"My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power," he added.

Trump opened the video by falsely claiming that he "immediately deployed the National Guard and Federal law enforcement" to secure the U.S. Capitol. It was Vice President Mike Pence, not Trump, who spoke with Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller to discuss mobilizing the D.C National Guard.

The president referred to the violence at the U.S. Capitol as a “heinous attack," adding that he was "outraged by the violence lawlessness and mayhem."

“Tempers must be cooled, & calm restored," Trump said. "This moment calls for healing & reconciliation.”

"The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy," Trump said, "do not represent our country."

At no point did he address the role his denial of the election results and rhetoric of continual falsehoods aimed at subverting the election played in inciting violence. He did, however, tell his "disappointed" supporters that “our incredible journey is only just beginning.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.