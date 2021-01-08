President Trump wrote on Twitter that he will not attend the Jan. 20 inauguration of Joe Biden.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump is the first president to not attend the inauguration of his successor in 152 years, joining John Adams in 1801, John Quincy Adams in 1829 and Andrew Johnson in 1869 to take such an action.

Biden, along with his former boss, then-President Barack Obama, attended Trump's inauguration in 2017, along with the candidate Trump defeated in the 2016 election, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Vice President Mike Pence is still expected to attend the inauguration.

Biden’s transition team had no immediate comment on Trump’s announcement. But Jen Psaki, the president-elect’s incoming White House press secretary, said last month that whether Trump attended the inauguration was not top of mind for Biden.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.