LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Receiving the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine is taking a Lake County woman back to her childhood, when she was one of the first to get the Polio vaccine.

It was a frightening time for parents and children in the mid-1950s as Polio was ravaging the country.

Tina Worrell was a second grader in Western New York.

“Children were getting it and adults were getting it. There was no cure for it,” Worrell said.

Worrell now lives in Clermont with her husband.

During the coronavirus pandemic, she’s been thinking back to her experience on the front line to end polio.

She was one of the children who took part in the first national test of a trial polio vaccine.

“It was so terrible and so awful that they were willing to try anything to save their children,” Worrell said.

They were known as “Polio Pioneers,” and after all this time, Worrell still has her certificate showing her place in medical history.

Her entire second grade class was split into two groups. One group would receive the vaccine and the other a placebo.

“I remember it being red. I remember it being really big shot,” Worrell said.

Worrell got the vaccine and said everyone got a lollipop.

“We thought that was really something,” Worrell said.

And now during the pandemic, Worrell is a pioneer of sorts once again. She was one of the first in Lake County to get the coronavirus vaccine.

“We got in. We got it and we were home within a half an hour. We were very, very fortunate,” Worrell said.

Worrell said getting her first dose of the vaccine was a big relief much like it was for her and her parents during the polio outbreak.

“Because wha’t happening with the virus — it’s deadly. Polio was not good at all. Yeah, I think there’s a lot of similarities and so people are anxious to get the vaccine,” Worrell said.

Worrell said she’s scheduled to get her second dose of the coronavirus vaccine later this month.