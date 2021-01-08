Firefighters save lives for a living — but they are usually of the human variety.

On Thursday afternoon, however, Pasco County Fire Rescue officials say two kids carrying an injured bald eagle knocked on the door of Station 21.

Firefighters said they realized one of the bird’s wings was tangled in fishing line, and its beak was pierced with a fishing hook.

They immediately called for help from the Owl’s Nest Sanctuary, and a volunteer came right over. They estimate the bird was unable to eat or drink for about two days, and it was underweight and dehydrated.

According to a news release, rescuers expect the bird to make a full recovery.

Once it’s stabilized, it will be taken to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay until it is well enough to be released back into the wild.