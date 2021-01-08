ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools saw record numbers of positive COVID-19 cases reported over the Winter break.

And some parents are concerned after thousands more came back to face to face learning.

The day before around 18,000 students have gone back to OCPs brick and mortar schools.

Parents say they're seeing classrooms growing in size.

Orange County mom Staci York says she’s seen big improvements in her son’s academics since returning to face to face instruction.

Especially in her sixth grader with special needs.

“Jaeden, my older one, who’s on the spectrum, went from C’s and D’s and even an F back up to straight A’s,” York said.

And while her sixth grader’s class is still small, her fourth grader’s class size changed dramatically after going back this week.

“My younger one he went up to 20 kids, he started out with 6 when he first went back … so that’s a big spike!” she said.

With more than 100,000 students now back in classrooms, OCPS saw their largest one day increase Monday in reported COVID-19 cases in students and staff since August.

OCPS superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins addressed the spike.

“Our dashboard had some extreme increases over the break, we expected that,” Jenkins said.

Health Department Officer Dr. Raul Pino says it was expected because with safety measures in schools, and expected holiday gatherings, kids were much more likely to catch the disease over the break.

“Transmission was not happening at the schools as we explained before, it was happening out in the community,” Pino said.

Jenkins says those COVID-19 positive students and staff are still quarantined.

“Those are individuals that would’ve been staying home if they’ve not already reached the required days of quarantine,” Jenkins said.

But York is concerned even more students will be coming back because of the difficulties of distance learning, making it more and more difficult for her kids to social distance.

“It does worry me, absolutely … the LaunchED just doesn’t work, it doesn’t work for parents,” she said.

And Jenkins confirmed York’s concerns saying that notices are going out this week to parents whose students are struggling doing distance learning as per the state’s new emergency order.

She said from that they expect many more students to return to the classroom soon.