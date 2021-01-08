Amanda Potts has a passion for the planet.

She is the owner of Mane 101, a Green Circle-certified hair salon in New Paltz. With only a handful in the Hudson Valley, this means her salon recycles 95 percent of its waste.

“A lot of waste goes into what I do here that can essentially be put back into the ground and into our environment, so if I can help our community, to me, that’s what makes all the difference in the world,” Potts said.

According to the Green Circle Salon website, the beauty industry sends 877 pounds of waste to landfills every minute.

Potts recycles everything from plastics and metals to hair and hair coloring products.

“So you’re kind of a little more conscientious on how much you mix of the product, so you don’t have more waste,” says Potts.

Potts is taking significant COVID-19 precautions. Only one customer is permitted in the salon at a time, and towels and tools are washed after each visit.

“All combs, brushes, and clips are also put in a sealable bag that is then taken home and soaked in a disinfecting bath,” Potts said.

Visit the Green Circle Salons website to see all of the eco-friendly salons.