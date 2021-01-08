ORLANDO, Fla. – The NBA G League will play a shortened season in a “bubble” environment at Walt Disney World starting next month, the league announced Friday.

A total of 18 teams will participate, with games being played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The top eight teams in the standings will then advance to a single-elimination playoff to determine a champion.

The participating teams include Agua Caliente Clippers, Austin Spurs, Canton Charge, Delaware Blue Coats, Erie BayHawks, Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Greensboro Swarm, Iowa Wolves, Lakeland Magic, Long Island Nets, Memphis Hustle, Oklahoma City Blue, Raptors 905, Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Salt Lake City Stars, Santa Cruz Warriors, Westchester Knicks and G League Ignite.

“We worked closely with our teams, the Basketball Players Union, and public health experts to develop a structure that allows our teams to gather at a single site and safely play,” NBA G League president Shareef Adbur-Rahim said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be back to basketball and to fulfill our mission as a critical resource for the NBA in developing players, coaches, referees, athletic trainers and front-office staff.”

All players, coaches, teams and staff will adhere to a number of health and safety measures, including COVID-19 testing, social distancing and face masks requirements.

The protocols are similar to the ones set up during NBA bubble last year, when the league was able to resume its 2019-2020 season at the Disney World complex. The Los Angeles Lakers won the championship.

“Our Cast Members are eager to work with the NBA family again and welcome in the next round of talented basketball players to compete at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex,” said Faron Kelley, vice president of Disney Sports, in a statement.

The schedule for the NBA G League games will be released at a later date.