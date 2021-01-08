A classic basketball rivalry is happening at the Carrier Dome this weekend.

However, there won't be any fans there when SU men's basketball team plays Georgetown at 8 p.m. Saturday night, and that's bad for business.

Having no fans at basketball and football home games has hit Marshall Street businesses pretty hard. There's little to no foot traffic before or after games.

Those are typically the busiest times for business. No students on campus for the time being has also led to slower sales.

Managers at Manny's say walk-in business is down by about half, but they're staying afloat through online sales. From pizza shops to clothing stores, everyone is looking forward to better days ahead.

"We're not the only ones in this boat. We're all in this together as people say and we'll get through this. It's almost over. Another four to six months and we'll be back to normal. So, by next fall we'll be having games in the Dome, everyone is going to want to see the new facility. I think it's going to be a very exciting fall," said Bill Nester, Manny's manager and co-owner.

In-person classes on the SU campus were pushed back until February 8.

Tipoff for SU Georgetown is set for 8 p.m. tomorrow on ESPN2. Don't forget you can catch Live With the Coach after the game, only here on Spectrum News.