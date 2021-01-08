DNA samples obtained from two cigars led detectives to two men accused of stealing human skulls from a Mount Dora cemetery for a religious ritual, the Lake County Sheriff's Office says.

Brian Montalvo Tolentino, 43, of Davenport and Juan Burgos Lopez, 39, of Lake Wales were taken into custody, Lake detectives said Thursday.

The thefts from Mount Dora's Edgewood Cemetery happened in early December. Investigators found that someone had broken into vaults and stole human remains from several graves. They said evidence at the scene indicated that the vandalism may have been part of a ritual carried out by multiple people.

They also found the cigars.

DNA obtained from the cigars was submitted to a database, and one sample matched Tolentino's, Lake detectives say.

On Wednesday, they reached out to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, which obtained a search warrant for mouth swabs from Tolentino for comparison.

When Lake detectives met with Tolentino, they said he confessed to going to the cemetery with Lopez, using crowbars to open the vaults, and taking four skulls to Lopez's home.

On Thursday night, detectives searched Lopez's home, where they said they found six skulls, a hand, partial arm, and other large bones near what appeared to be a religious shrine.

Lopez told them four of the skulls were from Edgewood Cemetery, detectives said. The two other skulls were given to Lopez by other practitioners.

Both men have been charged with four counts each of disturbing the contents of a grave and abuse of a dead body. They're being held in the Polk County Jail on bonds of $40,000 each. More charges could be coming, detectives said.