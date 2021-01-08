House Democrats are moving to impeach President Trump for "incitement of insurrection," according to a new draft of the measure provided to Spectrum News.

What You Need To Know The article of impeachment drafted by Democrats accuses the president of "incitement of insurrection"



The resolution could be introduced as soon as Monday, setting up for a vote on impeachment later in the week



The president is unlikely to be removed from office, but Democrats are pressuring Republicans to tell him to step down



The White House responded Friday, saying impeachment would only "further divide our great country"

The resolution, which only includes one article, states that “Donald John Trump engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanors by willfully inciting violence against the Government of the United States.”

The measure details the president’s speech to supporters on Wednesday, shortly before they overwhelmed police at the U.S. Capitol nearby.

It says that the president "willfully made statements that encouraged … imminent lawless action" and that he "gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government."

The article could be introduced as soon as Monday, which would make it possible for the House of Representatives to vote on whether to impeach the president within days. Even if the House impeaches Trump, it’s unclear whether a Senate trial would come together quickly enough for any real action against the president.

In the meantime, Democrats are pressuring Republicans to tell the president to step down before an impeachment process begins.

“It is the hope of Members that the President will immediately resign," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said in a statement following a virtual meeting of the House Democratic Caucus on Friday. "But if he does not, I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment.

"Accordingly, the House will preserve every option – including the 25th Amendment, a motion to impeach or a privileged resolution for impeachment," she added. "With great respect, our deliberations will continue.”

One GOP Senator, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, told a local newspaper Friday that she would like to see Trump resign.

"I want him out. He has caused enough damage," she told the Anchorage Daily News in an interview.

The Democrats’ impeachment measure, drafted by Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), calls for Trump’s removal from office and his disqualification to hold any future public office.

"President Trump … has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office," part of the final paragraph reads.

But it’s unlikely the president will be removed from office, given the little time left for a Senate impeachment trial and doubts over whether Republicans would move for a conviction.

A White House spokesman responded to the impeachment effort in a statement Friday, calling this "a time for healing and unity as one Nation."

"A politically motivated impeachment against a President with 12 days remaining in his term will only serve to further divide our great country," Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said.

Trump would make history as the only president to ever be impeached twice.