TAMPA, Fla. — When the Super Bowl comes to Tampa, Tammy Levant will literally be bringing dough.

She owns the “Honey Puffs” food truck in Tarpon Springs. Her truck is one of a selected few that has been approved to be parked along the Riverwalk during the Super Bowl NFL experience.

Levant can’t wait.

“This is a game changer and it’s changed our lives completely,” she said.

Levant started making her desserts three years ago. She took her food truck to festivals on the weekends. But due to COVID-19, business slowed down everywhere. Her sweet treats took a financial hit.

Honey puffs are fried dough puffs topped with honey and cinnamon. Desserts that are crunchy on the outside and fluffy and airy on the inside.

“It’s very hard,” Levant said. “The food truck has been very hard to put out. There are no festivals, there are no events anymore. We’re based in Tarpon and Tarpon has made it illegal to even have a food truck there.”

That’s when Levant got an idea to move into manufacturing and distribution. She partnered with Delectables Fine Catering Services, who will also be featured at the Super Bowl. Now, she’s getting ready for next month’s big game.

“I don’t know how it’s going to be with COVID, but I think people are going to come out,” Levant said. “I just have a really good feeling about it”

She’s prepping to serve honey puffs to thousands of fans during Super Bowl weekend – and that’s a historic win in her playbook.

The Super Bowl will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on February 7, 2021.