1. Sandlot off Road Adventure Park is located in Punta Gorda Florida. The expansive park boasts more than 30 miles of tracks and trails for guests and riders to enjoy.

2. The park just re-opened under new management this year and they are introducing around 6,000 rentals you can come for the day and use, including dirt bikes, ATV's, and side by Sides.

3. Check out their social media and website as they host a number of different and fun events through out the year.

4. They are open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

5. For more information check out their website, http://www.sandlotoffroad.com​.