NATIONWIDE — Tesla’s stock rose in benefit to CEO Elon Musk’s fortune on Thursday, launching him to the top of the world’s richest people.

His net worth is now more than $185 billion.

Since 2017, Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos has been the richest person in the world. He’s now just under Musk’s record at $184 Billion.

According to CNN Business, the wealth surge over the past year marks the fastest rise to the top of rich list in history. Musk started over last year with a net worth of about $27 billion, and was barely in the top 50 richest people. Not only has Tesla’s share price increased, it’s bloomed more than 9x over the past year, resulting in more than $150 billion to his net worth.

And Musk isn’t the only one who hit peak heights through the stark market in 2020. Mark Zuckerberg entered the $100 billion club with Bezos and Musk in August.

In September, Musk stirred the pot when his company of Tesla announced it was looking to raise up to $5 billion in capital through a stock offering. On the same day, he announced that he was making the state of Texas his new home, where he is currently engaged in two large-scale projects.