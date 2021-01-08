BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — More space history is expected to be made soon as a SpaceX Dragon cargo craft returns to Earth after a stint at the International Space Station.

And where it's landing — in the Atlantic Ocean, just off the Space Coast — is key for science experiments also coming back from the microgravity environment of the orbiting outpost.

The NASA CRS-21 mission began when a SpaceX Falcon 9 launched from Florida’s Space Coast on December 6, 2020. The Dragon capsule docked with the ISS the next day, filled with loads of cargo, science, and experiments.

"My role is to help bring that science on board," said Michael Roberts, chief scientist for the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space.

He works with scientists, engineers, innovators, and entrepreneurs who want to advance their technology needs in microgravity.

"It is truly a unique operating environment and laboratory for doing those types of activities," Roberts said.

One experiment returning to Earth this week is a University of Florida-backed project involving “tissue chip technology.” It's a tiny device containing human cells, and the goal is to test how those cells deal with stress, drug, and genetic changes in the low-gravity environment, which could have health impacts on Earth and future long-term, deep-space missions.

For experiments like this one, timing is everything.

"That exposure to the one G environment or after reentry is critical in the outcome of the experiment," Roberts said. "They will be able to start data collection immediately now."

When the Dragon cargo capsule splashes down off the Space Coast, it will make history.

the tissue chips will get back to Kennedy Space Center for processing more quickly for the first time.

The NASA CRS-21 mission Dragon capsule was set to return at about 9 p.m. EST Monday with an Atlantic Ocean splashdown, but NASA says it's called off due to weather in the recovery zone.

When it does happen, it will become the first private cargo ship to land off Florida's Space Coast. It will also mark the first time ISS experiments return to the Kennedy Space Center since the shuttle program retired in 2011.

An exact new date and time of the cargo ship's departure from the space station and splashdown has not been announced. We'll keep you posted.