Betsy DeVos, Secretary of Education, has resigned, the second Cabinet secretary to resign following a pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

In a resignation letter Thursday, DeVos blamed President Donald Trump for inflaming tensions in the violent assault on the seat of the nation’s democracy: “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”

DeVos, who has served in the Trump administration since 2017, is the second member of Trump's Cabinet to resign on Thursday. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, announced her resignation earlier in the day."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.