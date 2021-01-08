WASHINGTON — The Justice Department announced charges for 15 more people Friday in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

Barnett, 60, was taken into custody Friday morning in Little Rock, Arkansas, his home state. Authorities said Barnett left a note on Pelosi’s desk — photos on social media show it said “WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN” — and stole some of her mail. He is charged with entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and stealing public property.

Among the others who are being charged:

Lonnie Coffman, 70, of Falkville, Ala., who is charged with possession of a destructive device, and gun and ammunition offenses. Authorities say 11 Molotov cocktails, an assault rifle and two handguns were found in Coffman’s pickup truck.





Mark Leffingwell, who is accused of pushing and punching police officers. He is charged with knowingly entering restricted area, assaulting law enforcement officers and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.





Christopher Michael Alberts, who authorities say entered the Capitol with a loaded 9mm handgun.





Derrick Evans, a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, who has been charged with entering a restricted area. An attorney for Evans told The Washington Post his client was innocent, was not part of a mob that damaged the Capitol and was exercising his First Amendment rights.

Not all of those who have been charged are yet in custody, officials said.

More than 80 people have been charged and 55 others are being pursued in connection with Wednesday’s siege of the Capitol, which came as Congress was convened to certify Joe Biden’s Electoral College win over President Donald Trump, who falsely claimed there was widespread voter fraud. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer died as a result of the riot.

“We are far from done. The rioting and destruction we saw will not be tolerated by the FBI,” said Steven M. D'Antuono, assistant director of the FBI’s field office in Washington, D.C.

D'Antuono said agents from all 56 FBI field offices nationwide are involved in tracking down suspects.

“Just because you left the D.C. region, you can still expect a knock on the door if we find out you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol,” he said.

D'Antuono thanked the public for submitting tips and solicited additional tips through FBI.gov/uscapitol or by calling 1-8oo-CALL-FBI.