CLEVELAND — A Cleveland software startup is about more than getting people “in the game.”

The public recently voted NeverEnding as the Youngstown Business Incubator’s latest virtual pitch winner. The company’s founder and CEO, Jamie Van Doren, said that shows how great the need is for the inclusive online community.

“Who are we to limit peoples’ imaginations?” he said.

Infinite imagination is what helped lead Van Doren to create NeverEnding. In less than a year, the company grew from concept to an online platform built on creativity.

“We’re launching a whole new industry,” said Van Doren. “And that’s the exciting thing.”

Van Doren and his team of artists and developers are creating a tool where those lacking in artistic ability may build their own avatars for tabletop games or social media.

“We say it’s easy enough for a five-year-old or your grandma,” he said. “You know, literally that simple….It’s heavily focused on icons and this is a major accessibility feature.”

Access is important to Van Doren. Later in January, the character builder will have options to add prosthetics to users’ cartoonish creations. Wheelchairs will also soon be available.

“There’s nothing about this wheelchair that says, ‘I’m a victim,’” said Van Doren. “It’s got spikes. This is a wheelchair that someone rolls into battle using.”

The idea is to rewrite the narrative on disabilities.

“The reality is, when we get old enough, we’re all going to experience a disability,” said Van Doren. “If we’re lucky enough to hit a certain age, we’ll experience disability.”

The platform is unique in allowing people to create characters they can identify with.

“They can create a story about themselves, and the first part of that is creating this avatar,” said Van Doren. “Creating this avatar that represents how they want to be seen.”

To Van Doren, it’s about making an even playing field where people aren’t judged by societal stereotypes. That’s something the son of a Mexican-immigrant father and intellectually disabled mother gets emotional talking about.

“That’s something that we all take for granted,” he said. “This ability to be seen for who we are and not limited based on a first glance.”

At first glance, the website may seem like its appeal would be limited, but it’s actually big business.

“When the full platform launches, this is a hundred billion dollar idea,” he said.

With 2.3 million people in the U.S. alone right now spending millions of dollars on digital tools for tabletop games, he said.

This virtual escape helps provide a needed outlet, especially during the challenging times of the pandemic, and helps pave a path for a new innovation hub in Cleveland.

“It won’t just be a city with a great sports team, or a couple of great sports teams and great restaurants,” Van Doren said. “It will be a technology city, a technology hub, which, it should be, because this is a great place to be.”

Future plans for NeverEnding include adding the ability for users to build scenes and animate stories all within the online interface. They are also working on creating a social media platform within the website where users can share their creations.