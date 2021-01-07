United States allies and world leaders globally watched in horror at the scene unfolding in Washington, D.C., yesterday, as a violent pro-Trump mob stormed the United States Capitol building as Congress was set to certify the results of the presidential election, in a brazen attempt to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win over President Donald Trump. Four people died in the deadly incident, with at least 14 police officers injured and 52 arrests so far, according to police.

The U.S., usually a leader in condemning political violence worldwide, became the subject of horror and condemnation.

Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a staunch Trump ally, said "the rampage at the Capitol yesterday was a disgraceful act that must be vigorously condemned" at a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

PM Netanyahu: 'Lawlessness and violence are the opposite of the values we know Americans and Israelis cherish.



The rampage at the Capitol yesterday was a disgraceful act that must be vigorously condemned.



I have no doubt that American democracy will prevail - it always has."

"I have no doubt that the American democracy will prevail," he added. "It always has."

Two of the United States' oldest allies, Britain and France, issued blistering condemnations of the horrific scenes.

"Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter. "The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power."

Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.

In a video, France's president Emmanuel Macron said, "France stands strongly, fervently and resolutely with the American people and will all the people who want to choose their leaders, determine their own destinies and their own lives through free and democratic elections. And we will not yield to the violence of a few individuals who want to challenge that."

Macron condemned the actions of the protesters as undermining democracy: "When, in one of the world's oldest democracies, supporters of an outgoing president take up arms to challenge the legitimate results of an election, that one idea, that of 'one person, one vote,' is undermined"

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, an outspoken critic of Trump, said the scenes of violence made her "furious and also sad."

"I'm quite sure I feel like most friends of the United States, like millions of people who admire America's democratic tradition," she added. "And I regret very much that President Trump since November has not conceded his defeat, and not yesterday either."

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier added that "these scenes are the result of lies and more lies, of a political split, and of contempt for democracy."

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on Twitter that "Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour."

Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour.

"Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld - and it will be," he added.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned the "shocking scenes" at the Capitol, adding that "the outcome of this democratic election must be respected."

Shocking scenes in Washington, D.C. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote, "the scenes from the Capitol are utterly horrifying," offering solidarity to Americans "on the side of democracy and the peaceful and constitutional transfer of power."

The scenes from the Capitol are utterly horrifying. Solidarity with those in 🇺🇸 on the side of democracy and the peaceful and constitutional transfer of power. Shame on those who have incited this attack on democracy.

"Shame on those who have incited this attack on democracy," she condemned.

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wrote, "Violence is incompatible with the exercise of democratic rights and freedoms. I am confident in the strength and robustness of the institutions of the United States."

I am following what is happening in #Washington with great concern. Violence is incompatible with the exercise of democratic rights and freedoms. I am confident in the strength and robustness of the institutions of the United States.

Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg wrote, "this is a totally unacceptable attack on democracy" before noting that Trump has "a heavy responsibility ... to put a stop to this."

Unbelievable scenes from Washington D.C. This is a totally unacceptable attack on democracy. A heavy responsibility now rests on President Trump to put a stop to this.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests."

"American democracy is obviously limping on both feet," Konstantin Kosachev, head of the foreign affairs committee in Russia’s upper house of parliament, said, in a blistering rebuke of the United States' status on the world stage. "This, alas, is actually the bottom. I say this without a shadow of gloating. America no longer charts a course and therefore has lost all rights to set it — and even more so to impose it on others."

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wrote, "I share the sentiment of friends in the US - what is happening is wrong."

Democracy - the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully should never be undone by a mob. Our thoughts are with everyone who is as devastated as we are by the events of today. I have no doubt democracy will prevail.

"Democracy - the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully should never be undone by a mob," Ardern added. "Our thoughts are with everyone who is as devastated as we are by the events of today. I have no doubt democracy will prevail."