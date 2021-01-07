CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Preparations were underway Thursday at Cape Canaveral for the SpaceX launch of a Turkish communications satellite.

Launching from Pad 40, the 7,500-pound satellite will be sent into orbit, where it will provide data services for Turkey, the Middle East, and parts of Africa.

There is a four-hour launch window for the Falcon 9 rocket, which will open at 8:28 p.m. EST.

Approximately eight minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9 first-stage booster will land on a SpaceX drone ship stationed about 400 miles from Cape Canaveral in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX announced Thursday that there is a 70% percent chance of favorable weather ahead of the launch.

