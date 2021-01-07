OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – As Osceola County works through vaccinating its senior community, the county is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases post the holidays.

As of January 6, the county has 27,569 cases.

In the past two weeks, the Osceola County Health Department received 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. These shots are being administered to seniors who have already registered. The Department expects to reopen registrations when they get more vaccines delivered.

“We’ve seen an increase in our documented new cases of COVID-19 and an increase in percent positive… So it’s important for us to remember that COVIID-19 is still here,” said Jeremy Lanier, the spokesperson for the Osceola County Health Department. “And the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County will continue to provide both testing and vaccinations to our community.”

Since the health department is being used as the COVID-19 vaccination site this month, coronavirus testing is now happening at Valencia College, the Kissimmee campus on Denn John Lane.