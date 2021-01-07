ORLANDO, Fla. — As residents looked on from Central Florida as violent protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol, it became clear that Capitol Police did not appear prepared for what unfolded.

What You Need To Know Violent protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. Wednesday



Capitol Police did not appear prepared for the violence, local activists say



They say they encountered more police presence during peaceful George Floyd protests in Orlando

Spectrum News 13 spoke to a security expert about what he saw in terms of preparation and response, and local organizers who took part in the large-scale protests in downtown Orlando in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

Both say they were appalled by what they saw.

Orlando activist Eric Brown says like many others, he was shocked to see violent, pro-Trump protesters Wednesday storm the capital building in Washington D.C.

“This is not what America stands for, this is not what America is and this is not who we are,” Brown said.

Brown has been a part of protests before.

He helped lead and organize peaceful protests here in Orlando over the summer against racial injustice after the death of George Floyd.

He remembers well the level of force they were met with by Orlando police.

“We were met with a bunch of police presence that was uncalled for," Brown said. "We were peacefully protesting here at City Hall, OPD the police station."

He said it’s disturbing to feel that they were met with more police force than these violent protesters who seized the capital.

“To be quite frank, if it was Black individuals that did that, we would be basically dead already,” he said.

Security expert Dave Benson has worked protests in the D.C. area for the State Department.

He says the lack of police response we saw was more a result of a severe lack of preparation from Capitol Police.

“They just either didn’t implement the plan properly, or they didn’t have a plan,” Benson said.

Although Benson says it’s possible Capital Police underestimated these demonstrators based on who they were.

“Beware of the friendly crowd," Benson said. "There might have been a feeling of this is a pro-Trump rally, that they really weren’t doing any harm … but clearly there was elements in that crowd that wanted to do significant harm."

Brown says he believes everyone, as Americans, should condemn what they saw both inside and outside the Capitol.

“I don’t care if you’re Democrat, Republican, Independent, whatever political party you’re a part of, you should be ashamed to see what’s going on and you should be speaking up and speaking out,” Brown said.