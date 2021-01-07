There's hard work happening inside the Best Fitness in Schenectady, as people have their sights set on crushing their new year’s resolutions.

“Everyone has been kicking butt so far," said Ryan Taylor, an instructor at Best Fitness, who is making new year's resolutions a reality.

“Obviously, you want to have your goals in mind, but you want to have smart goals that are going to be achievable,” Taylor said.

The doors are back open after a very long and difficult 2020 for gyms and fitness centers.

"It was too long, 5 1/2 months. Every month, I thought it was going to be the next month that we would be open, and it just never worked out like that," Taylor said.

Taylor has been a fitness coach for nearly six years at "the Best," and while his classes look a little different, he’s just happy to be back.

“I get to do what I love," he said. "This is what I love to do, teaching and fitness, the combination of the two.”

In the studio and on the floor, precautions are in place to make sure those working out stay safe.

"Everybody gets it because nobody wants the gyms to close, so I think we're all on the same page here," Taylor said.

Masks were on, and equipment was wiped down.

“Being a longtime gym person, I’ve always wiped stuff down," said Craig Boyarsky, who was working out at Best Fitness. "Obviously, here you see that going on all the time, just now people are more conscious of it."

It's a business these gym goers don’t want to see shut down again.

"It’s tough to just be in your home and try to make things work," Boyarsky said. "It was OK maybe when it was nice outside, but now it’s dark out at 5 o’clock. We need this.”

Gyms were originally believed to be a high-risk area for COVID-19. But just before the new year, the state and Governor Cuomo said when proper protocols are in place, gyms are not a major spreader of the virus.

Those words matter.

"That we truly believe is a big part of the boost that we’re now getting,” said Andy Marino, COO of Best Fitness.

But even with the boost from leaders, new sign ups and enrollments are still down nearly 18 percent from years past.

“It’s not the new year's rush that we’ve seen in previous new years, but it definitely is a rush, which to us indicates that things are going in the right direction and are going to get better," Marino said.

But there's still a strong hope that there's a better outlook for 2021.

“It’s like Christmas everyday," Taylor said. "I get to come here and do what I love. I get to coach, I get to teach, and I get to see them achieve their goals.”